Exam date for All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance 2022 announced

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the date of All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) -2022 for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2022-23. The examination will be held on 15th October, 2022 in two Shifts. Shift 1 (Ayurveda) will be from 10 am to 12 Noon and Shift 2 (Homoeopathy, Siddha and Unani) from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The Course and language in which AIAPGET -2022 will be held is as follows: (i) Ayurveda – English & Hindi (ii) Homoeopathy – English only (iii) Siddha – English & Tamil (iv) Unani – English & Urdu. The dates of Advance City Intimation and Release of Admit Card will be announced later on.

Candidates should regularly visit https://nta.ac.in/, https://aiapget.nta.nic.in/ for latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at [email protected]