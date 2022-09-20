Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency appreciated against the US dollar in the forex market. The positive trend in the equity market supported the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 79.70 against the dollar, then touched 79.65, registering a gain of 16 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the Indian rupee settled 3 paise lower at 79.81 against the dollar.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, nifty end higher for second day in a row

The dollar index fell 0.15% to 109.57. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the Indian capital markets, as they purchased shares worth Rs 312.31 crore.