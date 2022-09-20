Hurricane Fiona: Category 2 storm predicted to become Category 3 event.

Residents of the Dominican Republic have been told to seek refuge in the Turks and Caicos Islands as Hurricane Fiona barrels toward the Caribbean archipelago on Tuesday. The Category 2 storm is expected to develop and reach Category 3 status by Tuesday afternoon with a velocity of more than 178 km/h.

The hurricane storm’s size, which appears enraged from space, has been caught by the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES). Images show the hurricane’s power, which is expected to bring the Caribbean tremendous rainfall and perhaps fatal flash flooding.

‘Core of Fiona is expected to move near the easternmost Turks and Caicos islands early Tuesday. Heavy rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding still occurring in eastern portions of the Dominican Republic,’ the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its advisory.

Fiona gathered strength as it churned northward across the warm Caribbean waters on Monday. The storm had already caused a total blackout, killed at least two people, and caused devastating flooding in Puerto Rico.