India launch date of Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC announced, pre-bookings started

Mumbai: German luxury automakers, Mercedes-Benz announced the official India launch date of its new all-electric Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), EQS 580 4MATIC SUV. Pre-bookings for the vehicle has been started. It can be pre-booked by paying Rs 25 lakh online as well as by visiting the Mercedes-Benz dealerships.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, will roll out the first unit of the electric SUV from the assembly line of the Chakan factory in Pune on September 30. Price will also be announced on September 30.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC will be India’s first locally manufactured luxury EV. The e-SUV will also be India’s first ‘Certified locally produced luxury EV’. It will also be India’s ‘longest-range EV’.

Mercedes-Benz EQC 580 4MATIC measures 5,216 mm in length, 1,926 mm in width and 1,512 mm in height. The new SUV has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm. The all-electric SUV is powered by a 107.8 kWh battery. The motor produces top power of 516 bhp and peak torque of 885 Nm. The EQS 580 4MATIC can achieve a range of upto 300 km in just 15 minutes using 200 kWh Ultra-fast DC charger.