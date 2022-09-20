Leading air carrier announces 5 million free seats sale offer

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in Malaysia, Air Asia has announced a special offer for passengers. The airline has launched 5 million free seats offer. The sales began on September 19. Customers can buy tickets with offers till September 25.

The offers will be valid if the travel dates between January 1, 2023, and October 28, 2023. The offer can be availed on the airline’s website and mobile application. It can be availed by clicking on the ‘Flights’ icon on the app or website.

‘ We wish to thank our loyal passengers who have had our back through thick and thin with the biggest ever FREE Seats* campaign. Not only have we resumed many of our much-loved routes, but we’re also introducing new and exciting ones for greater value and choice,’ said Karen Chan, group chief commercial officer, AirAsia,.

The offer is available to passengers from several ASEAN countries like Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam. Two months ago, AirAsia had given away free trips to passengers.