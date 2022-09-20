Nitish Kumar denies intent to represent Uttar Pradesh in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, denied on Tuesday as ‘bekar baat’ the rumours that he will run for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh. There were numerous rumours that Kumar, who is attempting to bring together opposition parties before the upcoming general elections, may run for office from Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh. Many Janata Dal (United) members in the Allahabad town expressed a desire for Kumar to run in the elections from that constituency.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday outside of an event, the chief minister of Bihar stated, ‘I am surprised. There is nothing like this. Bekar baat hai. My only interest is to unite as many parties as possible before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. That will be a big achievement. I am only interested in working for that.’

Pointing to Tejashwi Yadav by his side and saying that he wants to help the younger generation, Kumar added that certain party members may have expressed their opinions, but he has not yet decided where to stand.

‘There is no choice (of seat) for myself. All choices are for the country…that all get united. We need to fight unitedly to protect the country… The purpose of unity is to maintain social harmony, which is regularly being attacked [these days],’ he said.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, the national president of the JD(U), hinted on Sunday that Kumar might run for office in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming parliamentary elections because he had been given the chance to run not only from Phulpur but also from Ambedkar Nagar and Mirzapur.