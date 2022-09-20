Noise launches new true wireless stereo earphones in India: Price and features

Mumbai: India based smartwatch brand, Noise launched Noise Buds VS204 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The new earphones is priced at Rs. 1,599 and are currently listed on Flipkart and Noise official website . The device will be available for purchase soon in Jet Black, Mint Green, Snow White, and Space Blue colours.

The Noise Buds VS204 are equipped with 13mm drivers and come with HyperSync technology. This will allow the Noise Buds VS204 to auto-connect to the last paired device as soon as the case lid is opened. It features environmental noise cancellation (ENC).

The Noise Buds VS204 earphones use Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity, and they come with IPX4 rating for water resistance. They are claimed to offer up to a total of 50 hours of playback on a single charge. They also come with Instacharge technology and can be quickly charged with a USB Type-C port. A 10-minute charge is claimed to deliver up to 2 hours of runtime.