Today’s official UNGA opening puts the Ukraine situation and world hunger in the limelight.

Following the pandemic disruption, the UN General Assembly officially kicks off in person on Tuesday. A number of crises, including the conflict in Ukraine, are on the agenda.

A week of diplomacy will take place in New York with 150 international leaders expected to attend in person. Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, has been given an exception because he is leading the resistance against Russian invaders.

The UNGA meeting has been a low-key event with leaders permitted to send in videos for the last two years.

The General Assembly voted Friday to let Zelensky speak by video. Seven nations voted against including Russia, saying that the right should be extended to all leaders, with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping, not planning to travel to New York.

Zelensky’s speech will ‘receive 1,000 times more attention than most in-person remarks by other leaders,’ according to Richard Gowan, who monitors the UN for the International Crisis Group.

As a result of rising hunger throughout the world due to high global prices, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will co-chair a summit on food security on Tuesday with the African Union, the European Union, and Spain. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has made a significant contribution to the issue.