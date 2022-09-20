Upon ‘lifting the crown’ from Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, her reign came to an end!

The formal end of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign was announced on Monday, September 19, when the crown was taken out of the coffin. The tenor bell of Westminster Abbey rang 96 times at one-minute intervals before to her funeral ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The Imperial State Crown, the Orb, and the Sceptre were presented to the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, and then they were set on the High Altar. The ‘second Elizabethan period’ came to an end when Lord Chamberlain Andrew Parker, the highest-ranking member of the royal household, abdicated his position.

King Charles III, his children, and grandchildren paid respect to Queen Elizabeth II during the historic state burial, which was attended by dignitaries from throughout the world. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby preached during the burial, praising the queen for her life of devotion to the UK and the Commonwealth.

The platinum jubilee celebration of Britain’s longest-reigning queen, who was just interred in the same chapel as her parents and sister Princess Margaret, took place yesterday. The queen named Liz Truss as the 15th British prime minister of her reign just two days before she passed away, performing her final significant ceremonial task.