AAP govt’s assembly session to pass confidence motion cancelled by Punjab Governor

On Wednesday, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit revoked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s directive to call a special Assembly session on Thursday. The state government summoned the meeting to pass a motion of confidence. Due to the ‘absence of specific rules,’ the Governor revoked the order.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi and the national convenor of the AAP, characterized the incident as a murder of democracy in his response. ‘How can the governor refuse a session called by the cabinet? Then democracy is over. Two days ago, the Governor gave permission for the session. When Operation Lotus started failing and the number was not reached, a call came from above asking to withdraw permission. Today the country has a constitution on one side and Operation Lotus on the other,’ Kejriwal tweeted.

The Punjab cabinet gave permission for calling a special session of the Assembly on Tuesday. Days after the ruling AAP claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attempting to oust it in Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann declared that a special session of the Assembly would be convened.

The ruling party has claimed that the BJP approached at least 10 of its MLAs with an offer of Rs 25 crore each in an effort to topple the six-month-old government.

A few days earlier, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema claimed that people from the saffron camp ‘approached’ some AAP legislators in the state as part of the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus.’