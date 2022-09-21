According to Musk, Space X will apply for a waiver from US sanctions to offer internet services to Iran.

Owner Elon Musk stated on Monday in response to a tweet from a scientific writer that Space X would seek an exception from US sanctions in order to offer Iran with its satellite services.

A science writer named Erfan Kasarei tweeted that adding services to Iran might be ‘a major game changer’ for the future of the nation, which prompted Elon Musk’s answer.

Since former US President Donald Trump cancelled the Iran-US nuclear deal due to Iran’s nuclear activity in 2015, Iran has been subject to severe US sanctions.

Even the current US President Joe Biden wants to resume the deal, according to AFP, but this time Iran wants clear assurances that no future American president will renege on the agreement. Tehran has repeatedly demanded negotiations with Washington.

According to Elon Musk’s first claims, Starlink seeks to offer seamless and powerful connectivity to its clients on every continent, even in Antarctica, through its constellations of satellites in low earth orbit.

After supplying antennas and modems to the Ukrainian military to help it improve its communications during its continuing confrontation with Russia, Space X attracted notice.

Nearly 3,000 Starlink satellites have been placed into low orbit around the Earth so far. The corporation plans to launch 42,000 satellites to improve customer connectivity. The business is doing everything it can to make it happen by launching at least one satellite with one of its own Falcon 9 rockets every week.

The US placed new sanctions on Iran in reaction to a recent massive cyberattack against Albania launched by Iranian intelligence in July.