AIIMS-Bhubaneswar successfully conducts first kidney transplantation

The first kidney transplant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bhubaneswar was successfully completed, according to hospital officials on Tuesday.

After the transplant, the father-and-son team—the donor and the recipient—are both doing well, and the transplanted kidney is operating well with good urine output and normal blood creatinine levels.

On the third post-operative day, the kidney donor who underwent a laparoscopic donor nephrectomy was discharged. They said that the receiver had likewise been discharged.

‘With increasing numbers of Diabetes, Hypertension and other kidney diseases, there is a huge burden of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in society and a large unmet need for organ transplantation services in Eastern India. The financial burden of transplantation services in private hospitals runs into tens of lakhs and starting affordable organ transplantation services in the form of kidney transplantation will bring big relief to the common populace of Odisha and neighbouring states’, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas.

According to Biswas, the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar is striving to offer services for bone marrow and liver transplantation soon.