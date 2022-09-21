Angelina Jolie travels to Pakistan to assist flood victims

Angelina Jolie, a famous Hollywood actress, arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday to help those impacted by the disastrous floods there.

The ‘Salt’ actress has reportedly arrived in Dadu, Pakistan, where she will speak with those directly impacted about their needs and how to stop future suffering, according to the Express Tribune.

‘Angelina Jolie, a well-known international humanitarian, is in Pakistan to assist the communities impacted by the terrible floods. 33 million people have been affected by the country’s widespread flooding and heavy rains, and a third of it is under water. Angelina Jolie is visiting to witness and gain an understanding of the situation, and to hear from people affected directly about their needs, and about steps to prevent such suffering in the future,’ the report said, citing a release of the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

‘Jolie will visit the IRC’s (International Rescue Committee) disaster response activities and local organisations helping displaced individuals, including Afghan refugees. She has previously visited victims of the 2005 earthquake and the 2010 floods in Pakistan. Jolie will draw attention to the need for immediate assistance for the people of Pakistan and long-term fixes to the crises of climate change, human displacement, and ongoing instability that we are currently witnessing globally’ the release added to IRC.

The monsoon rains have claimed more than a thousand lives across Pakistan since June and unleashed powerful floods that have washed away swathes of vital crops and damaged or destroyed more than a million homes.