Benefits of using ladies’ finger gel on your hair

Many people enjoy ladies’ fingers, referred to as bhindi or okra. Using this vegetable gel is thought to be healthy for hair. For optimal results, combine this gel with your conditioner or use it as a shampoo.

Cut a few bhindis into small pieces, then add them to a container with around 2 cups of water to make the gel. After bringing it to a boil, reduce the heat, and let the veggie simmer. Once the gel has formed, turn off the heat and allow the liquid to cool. Strain it and put the gel in an airtight container. And now you can use the inexpensive okra to style your hair.

Take a look at how the gel can be beneficial for your hair.

It helps to keep the scalp healthy: The vegetable’s abundance in vitamins and antioxidants aids in the battle against dandruff-related dryness and irritation. Additionally, the zinc in it aids in preventing hair loss.

It helps to hydrate and moisturise the hair: The vegetable contains protein, which helps to maintain healthy hair. Bhindi’s 90% water content also aids in hydrating and moisturising the hair and scalp.

It is rich in antioxidants: The vegetable contains anti-oxidants like polyphenols that help shield the hair and scalp from damage caused by free radicals.

It helps to give shine to your hair: The vegetable hydrates the hair and scalp, preventing dryness and frizziness. Additionally, healthy, frizz-free hair enhances your hair lustre.