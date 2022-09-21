Coal smuggling case; ED summons 2 IPS officers in Bengal

In connection with the coal smuggling case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned two Indian Police Service (IPS) personnel from West Bengal.

Gyanwant Singh, the additional director general of police (ADG) of the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF), and Akash Magharia, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Kolkata Police’s South Division, have reportedly been invited to appear before the ED.

IPS Gyanwant Singh and IPS Akash Magharia must both appear before the investigation agency on September 26 and 28, respectively. The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are also looking into allegations that coal from various West Bengali districts was unearthed, transported, and sold illegally.

Both executives had previously held positions in the mining region. The ED is now asking if they knew about the coal smuggling or not. The ED is also investigating a number of prominent West Bengal politicians connected to the Trinamool Congress in this case.