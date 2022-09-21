Comedian Raju Srivastav’s funeral to be held in Delhi tomorrow

New Delhi: The funeral of comedian Raju Srivastav, who breathed his last on Wednesday after being in the ICU for 41 days, will be held on Thursday and the last rites will take place at Nigam Bodh Ghat here, his family confirmed.

The comedian-actor had suffered a heart attack while working out in the gym last month. After learning about the unfortunate demise of Srivastav, people across the country paid their heartfelt tributes. Srivastav was in the entertainment industry since the 1980s and shot to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ in 2005. The 58-year-old artiste is survived by his wife and two children.