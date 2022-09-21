Cost-of-living crisis affects King Charles III’s coronation: Report

Following the crisis in the cost of living, UK media stated that King Charles III intends to hold a less expensive coronation than his mother. The King’s coronation will be ‘shorter, smaller, and less costly,’ a royal insider told The Mirror, compared to Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 event.

According to the royal source who spoke to the publication, ‘The King is keenly conscious of the challenges suffered by modern Britons. So [we] shall see his wishes followed out that, although his coronation ceremony should keep correct and loyal to the long-held traditions of the past, it should also be symbolic of a monarchy in a modern world,’ he continued.

While a specific date has not yet been decided, sources suggest that the event may take place on June 2 of the next year, which is the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation and the day on which King Charles talked of wishing to continue his mother’s legacy. The Telegraph stated that the number of attendees may be capped at 2,000, with Commonwealth leaders and religious diversity ‘prioritised within the assembly’.

In addition, the King is anticipated to extend the invitation to a multi-faith denomination in order to reflect ‘a contemporary Britain, a modern globe, and what King Charles stands for,’ according to the Daily Mirror. The article stated: ‘With this shift, Charles would be placed as Defender of Faith, rather of the more strictly Christian title of Defender of The Faith’.

The time between the accession to the throne and the coronation of a new king is customarily somewhat considerable. Before formally ushering in the new era, this time frame will allow people to appropriately mourn the previous king, according to Mirror.