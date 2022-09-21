Partha Chatterjee remanded till October 5 in SSC scam case

Partha Chaterjee, a former education minister for West Bengal, has been sent in judicial custody until October 5 by a special CBI court in Kolkata. It did, however, deny the central investigation agency’s request that the court allow its investigating officer to question Chatterjee and three other people while they are being held in custody.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took custody of Chatterjee from September 16 to September 21 after his time with the Enforcement Directorate came to a close so they could question him about the alleged irregularities in the hiring of teachers in state-aided schools.

Wednesday saw the end of Chatterjee’s CBI custody, and he was then taken before a special CBI court where the investigating body asked that he be kept in judicial custody. The CBI said that they no longer wanted to hold him in their custody but emphasized the need of keeping the minister in judicial custody since, as a powerful person, he could tamper with the evidence if he were to be released on bail.

Also, the CBI asked to be granted consent to question Chatterjee while he is being held in judicial custody.