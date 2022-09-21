The US offers new Atlantic Ocean cooperation with $100 million in projects.

According to AFP, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will invest an additional $100 million on Tuesday in programmes that advance environmental protection and maritime security in an effort to forge a new community of Atlantic nations.

A senior State Department official announced that Blinken will work with counterparts from Angola, Brazil, Ghana, Portugal, and Senegal in New York for the UN General Assembly as part of a new alliance of around 10 countries.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity and said, ‘The United States aspires to engage with Atlantic countries to construct a new framework for regular Atlantic cooperation, through which our countries can define and carry out a shared approach to furthering our shared goals in the region.’

The show airs while President Joe Biden’s administration places a greater emphasis on global environmental cooperation, particularly with regard to ocean health.

Since it is believed that there may be war in the Pacific as a result of China’s rapid rise, it is already a top concern for the government.

According to the official, the new Atlantic grouping will aim to develop a ‘sustainable ocean economy’ and support ocean health, particularly by addressing climate change and marine habitats.