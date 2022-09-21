Woman kills 3-year-old, dumps body in garbage pile

Police in Jawhar, Maharashtra, stated on Tuesday that a woman is accused of killing her three-year-old daughter and disposing of her body in a trash heap after wrapping it in plastic.

Inspector Appasaheb Lengre of the Jawhar police station said that Afsana alias Tara Sulemani (37), who killed her daughter Sana on Monday, has been detained by the Palghar district rural police. According to him, the accused killed the kid and dumped her body in a trash heap adjacent to a bakery near her home after placing the child’s body in a plastic bag. He said that the accused afterwards alleged that her daughter had gotten lost.

As per the official, when neighbours and family members went looking for the child, they found the body in a rubbish pile. The neighbourhood police quickly learned about the occurrence and became involved.

The body of the kid with injury marks had been taken for a post-mortem and the reason for the murder had not yet been determined.