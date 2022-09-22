DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

3 killed, 6 injured in bus accident

Sep 22, 2022, 09:07 pm IST

Jashpur: 3 people lost their lives and 6 others were injured in a road accident. A passenger bus overturned while trying to save a bike that was coming from the wrong side. The accident took place ij Jashpur in Chattisgarh.

‘A bus going from Pathalgaon to Ambikapur got overturned trying to save a bike coming from the wrong side. The two riding on the bike along with one bus passenger are dead, while six others are injured,’said Mayank Tiwari, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Pathalgaon.

Also Read: India’s mineral production shoots up by 6.1% 

The bus was going to Ambikapur in  Surguja district from Pathalgaon. The deceased were identified as Balram Lakra (65), Anant Nagvanshi (55) and Devanand (25).

Tags
shortlink
Sep 22, 2022, 09:07 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button