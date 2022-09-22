3 killed, 6 injured in bus accident

Jashpur: 3 people lost their lives and 6 others were injured in a road accident. A passenger bus overturned while trying to save a bike that was coming from the wrong side. The accident took place ij Jashpur in Chattisgarh.

‘A bus going from Pathalgaon to Ambikapur got overturned trying to save a bike coming from the wrong side. The two riding on the bike along with one bus passenger are dead, while six others are injured,’said Mayank Tiwari, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Pathalgaon.

The bus was going to Ambikapur in Surguja district from Pathalgaon. The deceased were identified as Balram Lakra (65), Anant Nagvanshi (55) and Devanand (25).