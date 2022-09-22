42 Adi Kailash pilgrims trapped by adverse weather rescued by SDRF

On Wednesday, 42 Adi Kailash pilgrims who were stuck near Tawaghat on their way home from the pilgrimage due to road blockages brought on by heavy rains were rescued by the state disaster response force.

‘We were informed on September 19 that some Adi Kailash pilgrims were stranded on the way to Bundi. An SDRF team rescued the stranded pilgrims safely and escorted them to Dharchula via an alternative route,’ Ashish Chauhan, Pithoragarh District Magistrate said.

According to the official, the majority of the pilgrims are from Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. In addition to the pilgrims, 50 Vyas Valley villagers who had been cut off in Gunji for four days by severe rains were also rescued with the use of helicopters.

In order to take part in an annual religious event, the villagers had come there. According to Chauhan, they have all been restored to their homes in the valley’s lower regions.