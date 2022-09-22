A deadly night-time earthquake jolts sleeping Mexicans

During the country’s second significant earthquake this week, a magnitude 6.8 quake slammed western Mexico early on Thursday, killing a lady in Mexico City who fell and hit her head.

According to the government of Mexico City, a woman reportedly fell down several stairs in her house in the city’s doctors area as buildings started to shake and earthquake sirens went off.

Authorities reported that there were no initial reports of significant damage anywhere in the nation.

The earthquake, which the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) initially estimated to be magnitude 7.0, struck at a depth of 20.7 km, making it weaker and deeper than Monday’s temblor (12.9 miles).

Residents of Mexico City’s Roma Sur neighbourhood fled outside in their nightgowns and pyjamas, some of whom were just covered by blankets, out of fear. As the earthquake alarm rang four times, neighbours consoled one another while cradling sobbing kids and animals.

The epicentre of Thursday’s earthquake, which occurred near Monday’s epicentre in the state of Michoacan, was recorded at 1.16 a.m. local time (06:16 GMT). Civil protection officials in Mexico and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said, ‘there have been no immediate reports of damage in Michoacan or the neighbouring areas’.

According to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, the most recent earthquake did not pose a tsunami threat. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center had issued a tsunami warning following the earthquake on Monday.