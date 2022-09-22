A new language bill to improve ‘public communication’ will soon be adopted in New Zealand.

The New Zealand government is getting ready to sign a measure that requires public servants to communicate with the public using standard, straightforward language that is less detailed.

Internal annoyances include the confusing nature of government jargon and its use in official communications and documentation.

The government is attempting to make a clear distinction between offenders through the Plain Language bill. Last month, this contentious bill won its second reading, but it still requires a final hearing before it can become law.

The bill’s sponsor, MP Rachel Boyack, stated that the primary goal of the legislation is to help the public comprehend the government’s position and their rights.

Boyack added that because it can be challenging to understand what others are saying, sometimes people lose faith in the government and are therefore unable to engage in society.

However, support for the law is not universal. According to the opposition, some of the definitions are inadequate. The opposition in New Zealand asserts that the simple language monitoring authorities won’t actually improve public communications; rather, they’ll just add to costs and bureaucracy.

Opposition MP Chris Bishop said, ‘Let me speak with extremely plain language.’ He further added, ‘This bill is the stupidest bill to come before parliament in this term. National will repeal it.’