After NIT calicut ex-student committed suicide in Punjab, blames director in note, protests started at kerala

On September 20, a 22-year-old student from Kerala committed suicide at Lovely Professional University in Punjab, prompting protests because the student’s suicide note included the name of Prasad Krishna, director of NIT Calicut.

Students held large-scale protests on the NIT Calicut campus to seek Prasad Krishna’s resignation. ‘Agin’s suicide note clearly takes the name of Prof Prasad Krishna and he is the prime accused in a case, so he should temporarily step down. He has no right to continue until proven innocent,’ said the students.

In the note, it was claimed that he had mental health issues as a result of alleged issues he experienced at the NIT between 2018 and 2022. According to media sources, the boy also claimed NIT director professor Prasad Krishna of tormenting him emotionally while he was a student there.