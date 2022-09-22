Crocodile spotted inside government school in Uttar Pradesh

A crocodile was spotted on the grounds of a government school in Aligarh, which caused panic among the pupils, according to school officials on Wednesday.

Reporters were informed by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Diwakar Vashisht that the reptile that was on Tuesday taken from the school in Qasimpur village had been released to the Ganga.

Villagers armed with sticks reportedly came to their help when the kids and staff sounded the alarm after seeing the crocodile and managed to corner it. They said that they cornered the crocodile inside a classroom until district officials and employees of the State Forest department showed up and caught it. There are a number of rivulets in this area and the river Ganga also flows nearby.

Numerous crocodiles have reportedly been observed in the village pond, according to school personnel. The locals have repeatedly attempted to get the attention of the local authorities but in vain.

Locals claim that it is quite likely that the crocodile reached the school during floods after making its way from these rivulets to the village pond. As per the DFO, steps have been taken with the assistance of the local panchayat to look into whether there are any further crocodiles living in the pond. He said that if they are found, they will likewise be seized and released into the river.