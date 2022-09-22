Dalit boy touches God’s idol in Kolar, Karnataka, family fined Rs. 60,000

A Dalit family in Kolar, Karnataka, was fined Rs. 60,000 when their son touched a pole belonging to the idol of Sidiranna, a well-known village deity in the south of India. The incident happened in the village of Ullerahalli in the Kolar district of Karnataka.

Dalits were restricted from entering the temple devoted to the village god on September 8 as the villagers held the Bhootayamma fair. The 15-year-old son of Shoba and Ramesh touched a pole attached to the idol of Sidiranna, a well-known village deity, during this.

A villager named Venkateshappa noticed it and claimed it was against the village’s code of conduct. The boy’s family was then asked to come before the village elders the next day, according to the summons.

The incident offended the villagers. They said that because Dalits touched the pole, it is now impure and needs to be repainted over. They must pay Rs 60,000 by October 1 or face a fine from village elder Narayanaswamy for repainting. They also warned the family with exclusion if the fine was not paid by October 1st.

Following Shoba’s complaint at the Masthi police station, the officers arrested 8 people in the meantime. Additionally, they claimed that their family was under threat from members of an upper caste.