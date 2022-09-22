Don’t cut your hair, don’t eat this ; Do’s and don’ts of fasting during Navratri 2022

Navratri fasting, shubh muhurat: Navratri, a nine-day celebration, is around the corner . The nine manifestations of Maa Durga are worshipped during the nine-day Navratri festival, which culminates in the immersion of the Goddess’ statues on Vijay Dashami. One of the most significant and auspicious holidays to Hindus is Navratri. It is regarded as a representation of good triumphing over evil. In particular in North India, devotees conduct a nine-day fast. Fasting is governed by a few guidelines. Let’s learn the dos and don’ts of fasting. Check out:

Navratri 2022: Dos and Don’ts of fasting

During this time, keep away from alcohol and non-vegetarian and tamsic foods.

Use bajra, sabu dana, Singhade ka atta, and kuttu ka atta in place of rice and wheat in your pooris, pulao, etc.

To make recipes, use rock salt for table salt.

During Navratri, use ghee or peanut oil instead of refined oil for preparing cuisine.

Don’t cook with spices like clove, tumeric, etc.

Do not get your hair trimmed or shaved for the nine-day Navratri festival.

Keep your home tidy during Navratri and perform a spring cleaning. Prior to beginning your day and giving prasad to the deity for the nine days, take a bath and get cleaned up.

The first day of Navratri is the day to do the Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana.

While it’s still Pratipada, one of the festivities’ most important rituals—the kalash sthapana—should be performed.

For a Goddess Durga prayer, recite Durga arti, shlokas, and mantras.

A diya must be lighted and put in front of the goddess on all nine days.

Who can fast during Navratri?

Anyone in good health can participate in the vrat, regardless of age or gender. Fasting is best avoided if you are ill, taking medicine, or receiving treatment. Before deciding to fast, see a doctor if you are experiencing any type of health issues. The shubh muhurat is as follows, per the Drikpanchang: