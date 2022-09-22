FIFA World Cup 2022: Gulf country suspends entry of visitors

Doha: Authorities in Qatar have decided to temporarily suspend issuing visit visas during the FIFA World Cup 2022. The authority has announced entry and exit regulations to and from the country during the Fifa World Cup. The restrictions will come into force from November 1, 2022.

The entry of visitors to the country through its air, land and marine borders will be suspended until December 23 this year. Qatari citizens, residents and GCC citizens holding a Qatari ID card, holders of personal visas and work entry permits, as well as approved humanitarian cases are exempted from this decision.

But, Hayya card holders will be allowed to enter the country during this period. They can also stay in the country till January 23, 2023.