Flybig Airline announces new domestic flight service

Indore: Regional airline based in Indore, Flybig Airlines has announced a new domestic flight service. The air carrier will connect Imphal and Guwahati via Arunchal Pradesh’s Tezu town. The flight service is under the Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN.

Flybig Airlines will operate this newly-introduced flight on all days of the week except Monday from next week. At present, Flybig Airlines operate 18 daily flights. Its main hub is Guwahati. It is connecting Guwahati to 7 destinations which include Tezu, Pasighat, Rupsi, Agartala, Dibrugarh, Kolkata, and Patna.