Friendly relations between nations and other issues discussed on meeting between Israeli and Turkish leaders since 2008

Face-to-face talks between the leaders of Israel and Turkey took place for the first time since 2008, as the friendly relationship between the two countries grew closer.

The official statement from Lapid’s office confirms that, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met during the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

Israel and Turkey, had a very unfriendly relation due to disagreements over the Palestinian motive, have warmed up these days, with strength emerging as a potential central factor for cooperation. The recent meeting has helped both the country to warm up their relation to a closer circle.

In August, both nations officially restored full diplomatic relations, which included an exchange of ambassadors.

According to a statement from Lapid’s office on Tuesday, Lapid thanked Erdogan for sharing Turkey’s intelligence with Israel and agreeing to Israel’s request for the return of four of its residents, which includes two soldiers, who went missing in the Gaza Strip that has been blocked since the 2014 war.

Turkey, being a NATO member, which has been hosting the Hamas group member, who were responsible for the Gaza Strip was always a sticking point in rebuilding the bond between Israel and Turkey.