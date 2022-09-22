G7 nations concur to assist Ukraine as one, Japanese foreign minister says

According to Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies confirmed their collaboration in extending support for Ukraine during a meeting in New York on Wednesday.

Following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement that Russia will launch its first wartime mobilisation since World War Two and acquire portions of Ukrainian land while threatening to use nuclear weapons to defend the nation, a statement of solidarity was released.

He added that the G7 countries reiterated the significance of stability and peace in the Taiwan Strait.

This month, U.S. President Joe Biden made his most direct statement to date on the subject, stating that American forces would protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. China reacted angrily to this statement.