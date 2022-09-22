Hollywood star Tom Hardy ‘secretly’ wins martial arts tournament!

Hollywood A-lister Tom Hardy, who has starred in films including Inception, Dunkirk, and Venom as well as the popular Netflix series Peaky Blinders, participated in and won a martial arts competition. According to a Tuesday The Guardian piece, the 45-year-old actor competed in the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship held by the Milton Keynes-based Ultimate Martial Arts Championships.

According to CNN, Hardy, who was wearing a blue gi, defeated every opponent and kept the audience interested. The story quoted a tournament representative as stating, ‘Everyone recognised him but he was really modest and was eager to take time out for fans to take photos with him. It was a wonderful joy to have him participate at our event,’ he added.

In a press conference with local media, Danny Appleby, the actor’s rival in the semifinal match of the competition, praised Hardy for putting on a terrific performance. Appleby admitted, ‘I was shell-shocked. Just ignore that I’m there and carry on as usual’, Hardy said.

Further, Appleby described the actor as ‘a pretty powerful person… With him being a celebrity, you wouldn’t think it. I’ve participated in roughly six competitions, and in each of them, I placed first. He made an allusion to Tom Hardy’s character from the blockbuster film The Dark Knight Rises by saying, ‘But he’s arguably the toughest competition I’ve had – he certainly lived up to his Bane character, that’s for sure’.

In August, Hardy won the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Wolverhampton. The actor has participated in such competitions before. It was a philanthropic event, and the funds generated were donated to organisations that aid first responders, veterans, and active duty military personnel. The article also named Hardy as a trustee for REORG, a charity that instructs jiu-jitsu to those who have PTSD, depression, and other severe afflictions.