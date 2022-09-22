I do not want my husband’s some traits to pass on to my children: Guari Khan

Gauri Khan made quite a few waves online with her appearance in the most recent episode of the renowned chat programme Koffee with Karan season 7. She returned to her close friend Karan Johar’s programme with her BFFs and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-stars Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor after a lengthy 17-year absence. The ladies enjoyed themselves on the programme and shared many juicy details about their famous husbands and kids.

In her rapid-fire round, Gauri Khan emphasised the characteristics of her well-known spouse Shah Rukh Khan that she does not want her children Aryan, Suhana, and Ab’Ram to inherit. She said this intriguing thing when host Karan Johar asked her to name one quality of Shah Rukh Khan, she wished her kids to have. ‘Well, I am delighted that certain of his attributes—which are not qualities like…—do not exist in them. They arrive on time and are reliable. Additionally, they do not spend 100 hours in the restroom. Therefore, I am happy they do not have these habits’ Gauri said.

Everyone was shocked when Karan Johar said that he plans to place a camera in SRK’s bathroom to keep an eye on his behaviour. The filmmaker-host claims that King Khan likes to relax in the restroom. Gauri went on to claim that SRK enjoys watching television and, on rare occasions, reading books while seated in his bathroom. Gauri Khan said, ‘multitasking,’ when asked what quality she wished for her children to inherit from her.