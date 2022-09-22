Indian Railways cancels 303 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has fully cancelled 220 trains and partially cancelled 80 trains today, September 22. It has decided to divert 21 trains and reschedule 18 trains. These trains scheduled to depart today were cancelled due to multiple reasons including maintenance and operational concerns.

Trains to several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Rajasthan, are affected by the cancellation of the trains.

Full list of cancelled trains:

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04019 , 04020 , 04043 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05334 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 06980 , 07906 , 07907 , 08264 , 08277 , 08317 , 08429 , 08430 , 08437 , 08438 , 08861 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09514 , 09521 , 10101 , 10102 , 11041 , 11042 , 11265 , 11266 , 11651 , 11652 , 12129 , 12130 , 12151 , 12535 , 12809 , 12810 , 12859 , 12860 , 12880 , 13287 , 13288 , 14323 , 14324 , 15777 , 15778 , 16729 , 18029 , 18030 , 18110 , 18114 , 18205 , 18233 , 18234 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18573 , 19207 , 19208 , 19607 , 20827 , 20848 , 20948 , 20949 , 22166 , 22170 , 22909 , 36033 , 36034 , 36838 , 36840 , 36842 , 36844 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37834 , 37836 , 37838 , 37840 , 37842 , 37844 , 52540 , 52541

The national transporter urged all passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app.

How to check if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement