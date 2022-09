Indian Railways cancels, diverts several trains: Full list

New Delhi: The West Central Railway Zone has cancelled and diverted several trains. These trains were cancelled due to the pre-non/non-inter locking work at the Nariyavali station on the Katni-Bina rail section of Jabalpur division. These trains will remain cancelled from their originating station in both directions from September 24, 2022, to September 26, 2022.

List of Cancelled trains:

Train number 22161 Bhopal – Damoh Rajyarani Express will remain cancelled from its originating station from September 23, 2022, to September 26, 2022.

Train number 22162 Damoh — Bhopal Rajyarani Express will remain cancelled from September 24, 2022, to September 27, 2022.

Trains to originated via converted route:

Train number 11703 Rewa – Dr Ambedkar Nagar Express will run via Katni-Jabalpur-Itarsi-Bhopal-Sant Hirdaram Nagar on September 25, 2022.

Train number 11704 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Rewa Express will run via Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Bhopal-Itarsi-Jabalpur-Katni on September 23, 2022.

Train number 19490 Gorakhpur-Ahmedabad Express will run via converted route Katni-Jabalpur-Itarsi-Bhopal-Sant Hirdaram Nagar on September 23, 24, and 25.

Train number 19489 Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur Express will run via Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Bhopal-Itarsi-Jabalpur-Katni on September 23, 24, and 25.

Train No. 22911 Indore-Howrah Express will run via Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Bhopal-Itarsi-Jabalpur-Katni on September 24, 2022.

Train No. 22912 Howrah-Indore Express will run via- Katni-Jabalpur-Itarsi-Bhopal-Sant Hirdaram Nagar on September 24, 2022.

Train number 15560 Ahmedabad – Darbhanga Express will run via – Sant Hirdaram Nagar – Bhopal – Itarsi – Jabalpur – Katni on September 23, 2022.

Train number 11465 Somnath-Jabalpur Express will run via Bhopal-Itarsi station on September 24, 2022.

Train number 11466 Jabalpur-Somnath Express will run via Itarsi-Bhopal-Sant Hirdaram Nagar on September 26, 2022.

Train number 02186 Rewa-Rani Kamalapati Express Special will run via Katni-Jabalpur-Itarsi on September 24, 2022.

Train No. 02185 Rani Kamlapati-Rewa Express Special will run via Itarsi-Jabalpur-Katni on September 24, 2022.