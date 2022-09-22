India’s mineral production shoots up by 6.1%

New Delhi: Data released by the Union Ministry of Mines revealed that the mineral production in India increased by 6.1% year-on-year in the April-July period of the current financial year. The mineral production in July 2022 was 3.3% lower when compared with the same month last year. The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of July 2022 was at 101.1.

The production level of important minerals in July 2022 were: Coal 603 lakh tonnes, Lignite 33 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilised) 2811 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 1526 thousand tonnes, Chromite 192 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 9 thousand tonnes , Gold 93 kg, Iron ore 155 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 29 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 153 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 127 thousand tonnes, Limestone 306 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 160 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 10 thousand tonnes, and Diamond 22 carat.

Important minerals showing positive growth during July, 2022 over July 2021 include: Phosphorite (39.3%), Coal (11.2%), Copper conc (8.8%), and Zinc conc (5.9%).

Other important minerals showing negative growth include: Iron Ore (-21.5%), Manganese ore (-17.9%), Lignite (-16.6%), Gold (-10.6%), Magnesite (-10.5%), Chromite (-9.0%), Limestone (-8.8%), Lead conc (-3.9%), Petroleum (crude) (-3.8%), Bauxite (-1.4%), and Natural Gas (U) (-0.3%).