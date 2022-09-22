Kerala YC leader detained for hurling explosives at CPI(M) office

In connection with the attack on the state offices of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, a leader of the Youth Congress has been arrested. Jithin, the accused, is known for throwing bombs at the AKG facility in June.

Jithin, a Manvila native, was taken into custody by the Kerala Police on Thursday, over three months after the crime. According to the Kerala Police crime section, the accused has admitted guilt. But Jithin asserted his innocent in a press meet.

The leader of the Youth Congress’s car, clothing, shoes, and cell phone calls turned out to be extremely important in the investigation. The police claimed that after throwing the explosives, the accused fled in a car, and when tracking the car, found that it belonged to the leader of the Youth Congress.

The AKG centre, the state committee office for CPM, was attacked on the evening of June 30, 2022. A special investigation team was formed by the police, and they looked into the matter for two months, but they turned up no leads. Police first only had sightings of the attacker driving a red scooter into the AKG centre and throwing explosives.

Later, the government turned the case over to the criminal branch, which used the help of the cyber cell to conduct a thorough investigation before arresting the accused.