LGBTQ+ fans won’t be arrested for kissing at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, says the FA’s chief.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will not result in police action against LGBTQ+ fans who hold hands or kiss in public, according to England Football Association (FA) Chief Executive Mark Bullingham.

The same-sex couples are subject to severe laws in the Middle Eastern nation, but the FA has reassured the supporters that there will be no issues during the event in November and December. There have been rumours that some English supporters won’t be attending the competition due of this.

Bullingham clarified that the cops had been instructed to be ‘tolerant,’ though.

‘We have been asking those questions of the Qatari authorities over the last six months. They have absolutely told us all the right answers for anything we’ve talked about, even down to the point of ‘are rainbow flags allowed?’,’ he told reporters while talking about the upcoming competition.

‘Yes, without a doubt (they are acceptable), as long as someone doesn’t disrespectfully drape them outside of a mosque, as was one example given to us’ he added.

In the meantime, the England football squad joined the ‘OneLove’ anti-discrimination campaign together with nine other countries. Harry Kane, the captain, will have a rainbow armband throughout the World Cup.

‘As captains, we may all be competing against each other on the pitch, but we stand together against all forms of discrimination,’ Kane said at the unveiling of their new jersey for the World Cup.