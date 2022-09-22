Live-streaming show makes China’s Lipstick King’s quiet return after months of absence!

Popular Chinese live-streamer Li Jiaqi made a reappearance on Alibaba’s Taobao Live, a live-streaming platform for the e-commerce giant, three months after he silently left the internet. He showed the goods, including cosmetics, skincare products, and fashion clothes to a live audience. In anticipation of seeing Li on film once more, the merchandise apparently sold out quickly among ardent admirers.

Since neither the e-commerce site nor the influencer himself had previously advertised Li’s reappearance, it came as a surprise. Within the first few minutes after Li came on TV, he drew in thousands of spectators. More people watched his live broadcast throughout the two hours of the programme than during the majority of his prior ones, with 63 million individuals watching it all.

Who is Li Jiaqi?

With over 64 million followers on Alibaba’s Taobao, the 30-year-old live streamer, also known as Austin Li, was one of China’s biggest online stars. He famously defeated Alibaba founder Jack Ma in a sales battle by selling 15,000 lipsticks in only five minutes, earning the moniker ‘China’s Lipstick King’. As he fervently promoted items on the e-commerce site, the supersalesman would frequently gather millions of people during his live streaming.

The controversy

However, Li’s popularity began to decline in June, and on the eve of this year’s Tiananmen Square massacre anniversary, his show was unexpectedly cancelled. Li had presented his audience a multi-layered cake that looked like a tank just before the concert was cut short.

According to specialists, the tank form is a touchy symbol in China, where it is frequently connected to the Tiananmen massacre of 1989. The Tiananmen crackdown is obviously forbidden, even though LI may have only committed the error unintentionally. Li only discussed the items on Tuesday, omitting to mention his absence from the internet. Comments flooded the live stream welcome him back to the site, and his followers weren’t upset about it.