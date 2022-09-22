Ola scooters enters into international market; starts from Nepal

Ola Electric announced its intention to enter the worldwide market, beginning with Nepal. Resources said that it has partnered with CG Motors in Nepal as the country’s local distributor for its Ola S1 scooters (S1 & S1 Pro).

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer from Bengaluru announced in a statement that the scooters would be offered in Nepal beginning in the next quarter.

The company intends to expand its footprint in up to five international markets by entering Latin America, ASEAN, and the European Union during the second phase.

In addition to enabling us to better serve clients in these comparable areas, our worldwide growth is evidence that India will spearhead the global EV revolution, according to Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

India will need to be the focal point of change if the electric vehicle revolution is to advance, he continued. The business recently announced a project for electric four-wheelers.