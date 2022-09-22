Owaisi slams UP government for conducting survey of madrasas in Kanpur, calling ‘a conspiracy’

Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), criticised the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday for the ongoing survey of Kanpur’s madrasas.

In addition to criticising the state government, Owaisi said there is a conspiracy behind the survey of the properties under the control of the Sunni and Shia Central Waqf Boards in Uttar Pradesh.

‘Why are you (Uttar Pradesh government) surveying Waqf properties only? Do it for Hindu Endowments Board properties too. I was saying there’s a conspiracy behind the madrasas’ survey. It’s coming to the fore. UP govt is violating Article 300 (Right to property),’ Owaisi said during a press conference on Wednesday in Hyderabad, according to the news agency ANI.

‘If someone has illegally registered Govt property as Waqf property, fight it in Court, go to Tribunal. UP Govt is targeting Waqf property & trying to snatch it away. Such a targeted survey is absolutely wrong. We condemn it. It’s systematic targeting of Muslims,’ the AIMIM chief added.

On Tuesday, the Kanpur madrasa survey got underway. The survey will be based on 12 criteria, per an order from the Uttar Pradesh government.