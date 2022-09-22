Oxford University’s Faculty of Oriental Studies undergoes name change to avoid offending anyone

The Faculty of Oriental Studies at Oxford University, which was established in the 19th century, has changed its name because of concerns that it would be offensive to racial or ethnic minorities. The Faculty of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies will be its new name.

According to the Daily Mail, academics noted that the term ‘oriental’ promotes preconceptions and has echoes of British colonisation because it is often used as a synonym for ‘of the East.’

The name change imitates similar name changes at other universities and follows a two-year consultation process with staff and students. Due to its connections to Sir John Cass, a businessman who supported slavery in the 17th century, City University’s Cass Business School recently changed its name. The Colony, a Cambridge student residence, was also renamed due to ‘connotations’ of slavery.

Prior to the shift, Oxford claims to have conducted three surveys and ‘extensive conversations’ with students, employees, alumni, and other stakeholders.

According to the student newspaper Cherwell, the change was brought about by persistent ‘demands for a more culturally sensitive name’ that combats ‘negative preconceptions and depictions of Asian people, frequently through a colonialist lens.’

Although analyst Edward Said first criticised the term ‘oriental’ in 1978, the majority of the general public is unaware of its divisive nature.

Academics claim that it is similar to a time when Western culture perceived Asians as exotic and servile.