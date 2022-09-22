Saudia announces flight tickets for 92 Riyals

Riyadh: The flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Airlines (Saudia) announced new discounts for passengers. The air carrier announced domestic flight tickets for SAR 92. The discount offer was announced to mark the 92 National Day of the country.

Reservations for the discounted flight tickets will be available from September 21 to 23. Passengers can travel from January 1 to March 31, 2023.

Limited seats will be offered in the scheme. An economy class ticket costs 92 Riyals and a basic economy class ticket costs 192 Riyals. Saudi Airlines also announced that the offer will be available only for one-way tickets on services to all domestic airports in the country.