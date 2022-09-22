SFI protests the suicide of a former student on the Kozhikode NIT campus

Supporters of the Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest march on the campus on Wednesday in response to the recent suicide of a former student of the National Institute of Technology, Kozhikode.

One of the Lovely Professional University (LPU) students from Mohali, Punjab On September 20, Agin S. Dileep, a native of Cherthala in Kerala, committed suicide in his dorm room. The 21-year-old student blamed the director of his former college, the Kozhikode NIT, for taking such a drastic move in a suicide note. In the note, it was claimed that he had mental health issues as a result of purported issues he encountered at the NIT between 2018 and 2022.

On Tuesday, Chandigarh University students protested in large numbers over the incident.

The NIT officials made it clear that the student was dismissed from the institution in compliance with academic standards because he was unable to pass his first year even in his fourth year.

According to NIT sources, Dileep has successfully fulfilled the maximum number of academic probations that are allowed under NIT regulations. Reports state that the Punjab police have opened an investigation after a second student suicide at the LPU