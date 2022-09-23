Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira, Nupur Shikhare gets hitched in filmy way! | Watch

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter and theatre director Ira Khan has announced her engagement to celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. Ira is the younger of Aamir’s two children with his first wife, film producer Reena Dutta.

Ira and Nupur, who have been in a relationship since a few years, made the announcement on Instagram late Wednesday night. In the video shared by the couple from an event in Cervia, Italy, In the video, Nupur is seen walking toward Ira in his race costumes and kissing her on the lips. Then he went on his knees and proposed to Ira with a ring, after which both of them said ‘Yes’. ‘Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe I said yes’, the caption of the post read.

Ira and Nupur have been dating for reportedly over two years and often share pictures of each other on social media. Even though rumours regarding Ira and Nupur’s marriage have been doing rounds for the last few months, there has been no official confirmation or announcement as yet.