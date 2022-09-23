As a warning to North Korea, an American aircraft carrier docks in South Korea.

For the first time in about four years, a U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday. It will join South Korean ships in a military display of force intended to send a message to North Korea, officials said.

At a naval facility in the southern port city of Busan, the USS Ronald Reagan docked alongside the ships of its accompanying strike group.

Its landing signifies the largest deployment to date as part of a renewed effort to have more American ‘strategic assets’ operating in the region to deter North Korea.

In order to send a message to North Korea, which earlier this year conducted a record number of missile tests after negotiations to convince it to stop developing nuclear weapons and missiles failed, Yoon Suk-yeol, president of South Korea, has pushed for more joint exercises and other military power displays.

Additionally, according to observers, Pyongyang appears to be getting ready to restart nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.

Previous U.S. military deployments and joint exercises have been blasted by North Korea as preparations for war and evidence of hostile actions by Washington and Seoul.

This is an American aircraft carrier’s first trip to South Korea since 2018. The allies reduced many of their joint military operations during that year as diplomatic efforts to engage North Korea stalled. This month, Pyongyang unveiled an updated law that codifies its right to launch first-use nuclear strikes if necessary to defend itself.