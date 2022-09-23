Australia: 230 whales stranded on the west coast, half of them dead.

Experts in marine conservation were hurrying to Tasmania in Australia on Wednesday to try to save a pod of approximately 230 whales that had become stranded on the west coast. Officials were concerned that half of the whales may have already perished.

The animals, which resemble pilot whales, are stranded on Ocean Beach, according to a statement from the Tasmanian department of natural resources and environment.

The statement claimed that experts in marine wildlife will evaluate the scene and develop a strategy for action.

It continued, ‘It seems that around half of the animals are alive.’

‘The stranding response in this area is complex. If it is determined there is a need for help from the general public, a request will be made through various avenues,’ it added.

The major stranding in Tasmania just a few days prior claimed the lives of over a dozen young male sperm whales.

In the state, almost 500 whales were beached in the largest beaching in Australia’s recent history two years ago. About 100 of them were saved by authorities.

With hundreds of the marine creatures washing up on its shores each year, neighbouring New Zealand has the greatest stranding rate of dolphins and whales in the entire globe. But it’s still unclear why they end up stranded on beaches.