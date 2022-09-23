Azerbaijan accused of ‘unspeakable atrocities’ by Armenia at UNGA

Nikol Pashinyan, the prime minister of Armenia, accused Azerbaijan in his speech to the UN on Thursday of perpetrating ‘unspeakable crimes’ during the most recent combat between the two rivals, including dismembering the bodies of dead soldiers. Last week, fighting broke out between the Caucasus republics, resulting in over 300 fatalities—the worst violence since a war in 2020.

He informed the UN General Assembly that there was ‘proof of incidents of torture, mutilation of captured or already dead personnel, multiple instances of extrajudicial murders, and inhumane treatment of Armenian prisoners of war, as well as degrading handling of the remains’.

‘The lifeless bodies of Armenian female military troops were disfigured, and then triumphantly video filmed with exceptional savagery by the Azerbaijani forces’. Pashinyan continued,’No doubt, perpetrating such terrible murders is a direct outcome of a decades-long programme of implanting anti-Armenian prejudice and resentment in the Azerbaijani population by the political elite’.

Furthermore, he said that Azerbaijan had shelled infrastructure and facilities for civilian use far beyond his country’s borders, displacing more than 7,600 people and killing three civilians and left two others missing. Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan that is home to Armenians, has been the subject of two conflicts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, one in the 1990s and the other in 2020. In 2020, a cease-fire brokered by Russia ended a six-week battle that claimed more than 6,500 lives on both sides.