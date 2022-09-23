Defence Ministry signs contract with BrahMos Aerospace, for acquisition of dual-role surface-to-surface missiles

New Delhi:In a further impetus to self-reliance in defence production, the Defence Ministry has signed a contract with BrahMos Aerospace for acquisition of additional dual-role capable surface-to-surface BrahMos missiles at an approximate cost of Rs 1,700 crore under the ‘Buy-Indian’ category.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ministry said the induction of these dual-role capable missiles is going to ‘significantly enhance’ the operational capability of Indian Navy fleet assets. BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (BAPL) is a joint venture between India and Russia, making crucial contribution to augment the new generation surface-to-surface missiles (SSMs) with enhanced range and dual role capability for land as well as anti-ship attacks, it said.

An #MoU of Rs 1700cr signed between #MoD & M/s BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd for acquisition of additional dual-role capable Surface-to-Surface BrahMos missiles, which will enhance operational capability of the #IndianNavy. pic.twitter.com/72brpPLRxB — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) September 22, 2022

‘Providing further impetus to Aatmanirbharta in defence production, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) signed a contract today with M/s BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (BAPL) for acquisition of additional dual-role capable Surface to Surface BrahMos missiles at an overall approximate cost of Rs 1,700 Crore under ‘Buy-Indian Category’,’ the statement said. This contract is going to give further boost to indigenous production of critical weapon system and ammunition with active participation of indigenous industry, it added.